Bet you'd love your car made into Lego like these

Regular readers of Pocket-lint will know we have a fondness for Lego here on Pocket-lint. We've built many constructions of our own and even interviewed the UK's very own, genuine master builder recently. However, we've never had our cars made of Lego like five lucky winners in an Auto Trader competition.

Auto Trader asked its readers to send in pictures of their cars and what it would mean to them to have models of them made into Lego. The final results have just come in and we're blown away by the results.

The readers had to submit their favourite automobile using the #DriveByMe hashtag and the top five were recreated. Among them were a VW Golf, gorgeous TVR S3 and a MK2 Lotus Cortina and you can look at the results in the video below and gallery above. There's also a bonus one that the magazine commissioned to get the ball rolling.

You can also check out more on Auto Trader's Facebook page at facebook.com/autotrader.

Let us know in the comments below if you've ever recreated one of your own vehicles in Lego or have seen something similar that has blown you away.

READ: Secrets of a Lego master builder: What's involved in building a 500,000 piece Lego sleigh?