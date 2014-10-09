Best Lego minifigures complete Series 12 picture gallery

Lego is constantly updating with new builds and new characters. The latest minifigures range to be released is Series 12. These new figures offer a code with each character which can be used to unlock access to the playable character in the Lego Minifigures Online Mutliplayer game.

By collecting real world Lego minifigures people can build up their access to characters in the game, lengthening the life of the online gaming experience. Series 12 has plenty of characters to choose from. We've collected up all the characters in one place for you to enjoy.

Lego Series 12 is a wide and varied selection offering characters to go with many different themes. There are swash-buckling pirates, space miners, wild west prospectors, and even a dude in a pig suit. Lego has clearly gone all out on the variation front here.

The Lego Minifigures are £2.50 each to buy and come with single characters in the packet along with a "sealed mystery bag". All the parts are standard so they should be able to fit into your current collection as well as swap out items of clothing to mix and match.

This list doesn't include the many special themed Lego kits like Back To The Future or Ghostbusters, but these guys will help you build any collection.

READ: Lego Ghostbusters 30th anniversary set with Ectomobile to release in 2014