Lego Simpsons Springfield is mind-bogglingly awesome

When the Lego Simpsons was released it was only a matter of time before some intrepid block builder took it to the next level. That's been achieved with a massive city built of Lego.

The Lego Simpsons house went on sale this year for £179 while the figures are available for £1.49 each. But that wasn't enough for Matt De Lanoy.

He has been working on building a detailed Springfield since January this year and so far put in place well over 500,000 bricks. That means Lego Springfield boasts a nuclear power plant, Kwik e-mart, Moe's, Krusty Burger, police station, school, comic store and of course Simpsons house to name just a few.

The Simpsons house is available to buy but De Lanoy said it was far too big to fit in with the Lego Springfield's scale he was working too. So he built his own from scratch. While he wanted to make a working "Escalator to Nowhere" in time for Brickworld, time constraints stopped him.

So what's next for a man that's built and entire fantasy town? Back to the Future, he says. Back to the Future also has kit available that can be made using instructions. But from what we can see of his work we doubt De Lanoy will be letting that limit him.

