How do you follow up Batman Tumbler Lego? With The Walking Dead Lego, that's how

The Lego Batman Tumbler Batmobile we wrote about the other day caused something of a stir. Every single one of us, and a large amount of our readers it seems, want one and we couldn't help drooling over the set that contains more than 1,800 pieces.

However, now we've seen something we perhaps want even more, a building set that we would absolutely kill for - an apt response - The Walking Dead Lego.

Actually, to be honest, it's not official Lego. Instead, The Walking Dead Building Block collectors sets, first unveiled at Comic-Con in San Diego which opened its doors yesterday, are made by Todd McFarlane Toys, the same firm that has released the superb officially licensed collectable figures based on the characters in the comic books and TV shows. But they are Lego compatible, of sorts.

The first set to be released, it seems, will feature the character exclusive to the TV series, Daryl Dixon, who appears riding his massive Chopper (no sniggering at the back). And as this is The Walking Dead, there's a zombie or two thrown in for good measure.

The Walking Dead official Twitter account posted a picture of the new set partly deconstructed, so you get an idea of what its like.

There are also plans to release iconic settings from the series, such as part of the prison from season three.

We're not sure how much the sets will, ahem, set you back as yet, but you'll have to get behind us in the queue.

McFarlane Toys will also be releasing a series of new figures based on the forthcoming season five of the show.