  Legoland Windsor gets free Wi-Fi, now you can watch The Lego Movie surrounded by Lego

Legoland has partnered with The Cloud to offer free Wi-Fi throughout the Windsor theme park. Visitors can use the free wireless internet connection as much as they like while on the site, and can also access Legoland's Q-bot service, which allows them to reserve their place in queues while enjoying other rides.

A free Legoland Resport application is also available for smartphones, which can be used on the day to view the entire park and receive exclusive offers that might make their visit a little cheaper.

"We want to make sure everyone who visits the Legoland Windsor Resort has a fantastic time with us," said Mark Anderson, head of marketing at the resort.

"Being connected is all part of this, with new technologies like Q-Bot changing the way visitors queue. Our guests also like to interact with us throughout the day while they’re in the theme park, especially sharing photos and videos and using our mobile app."

Legoland Windsor is the latest in a list of venues run by Merlin Entertainment that have partnered with The Cloud for free Wi-Fi. Others to already offer the service include Alton Towers, Thorpe Park, The London Eye, Madame Tussauds and Chessington World of Adventures.

