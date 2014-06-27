What's more awesome than Glastonbury? Lego Glastonbury

Glastonbury starts today, the music side of the festival anyway, and many thousands will already be there enjoying the sun (at the moment at least) and other festivities. However, The Lego Movie's UK Twitter feed has given us a glimpse of something that's even better than the full Glastonbury Festival: a Lego Glastonbury Festival.

The latest topical picture starring the Lego Movie's Emmet is part of a series that has been running on the Lego Movie UK Twitter pages (@TheLEGOMovieUK) for the last few weeks, in order to promote the release of the film on DVD, Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray and digitally.

The film comes out in the UK on 7 July on digital formats first, followed by 21 July on discs. And so far, prior to the Festival, Emmet has appeared as an England player for the World Cup, celebrating the Queen's birthday and seeing in the Summer Solstice.

The Lego Movie crew also wished everyone a happy Father's Day on 15 June.

It's all a bit of fun and reminds us of Andrew Whyte's photography in which he shoots a Lego figure in everyday places. Could even be done by him, of course.

READ: Photographing Lego with an iPhone: How Andrew Whyte took these stunning pictures

Pocket-lint has also joined in, with our own Emmet looking clearly thrilled at how awesome it is to be featured on the website. Never let it be said that we're not up for a spot of self-aggrandising every now and then.