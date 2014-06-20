Lego bus stop appears in London replacing the real thing

The bus stop outside Hamleys on Regent Street in London is not what it appears, it's a Lego model version. It's fully functional and in use right now.

The Lego bus stop, at first glance, looks like any other London bus stop. But a closer look reveals it's made entirely from Lego bricks.

If you're near or planning a visit to London you'll be able to take a look up close for the next four weeks while the Lego bus stop is in use as part of TfL's Year of the Bus.

While the bus stop is in use it's electronic sign is not, since it's just Lego and reads: "Next bus just a brick away".

The bus stop is made from more than 100,000 bricks and was built by certified Lego professional, Duncan Titmarsh. He managed it construct it in just 14 days.

Emma Owen, PR manager at Lego comments: "Lego is all about stretching your imagination and using bricks to build whatever your mind desires – there are no limits! We hope visitors to Regent Street enjoy this fantastic build, it truly shows that with Lego you can build anything!"

