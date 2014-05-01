Trailer for Lego Simpsons Brick Like Me episode revealed ahead of 4 May airing

The Lego episode of the Simpsons is almost here, but now we've been given a treat from Fox and Lego in the guise of a 1 minute 51 second trailer for the show that airs this Sunday.

Called Brick Like Me, the story sees Homer Simpson slowly remember his cartoon existence, rather than his Lego one which he appears to be living in.

The trailer shows Lego and Simpsons fans should be in for a treat, however we can't feel in the Pocket-lint Office that everyone looks fatter than they should be.

Interestingly rather than opt for the same animation approach on The Lego Movie, the Lego sequences all appear to be computer animation instead.

The show, which is a collaboration with the two companies is to celebrate the 25th anniversary of The Simpsons and promote the Lego Simpsons minifigs recently launched in the US and the UK.

A total of 16 Simpsons Lego characters will be available in May and unlike the characters that come with the Lego House, these new minifigs will include characters from around Springfield, not just the Simpson family. Characters like Chief Wiggum, Nelson, Itchy and Scratchy, Apu and Crusty will all be available.

