  Lego's TMNT range adds four minifig sets, as first trailer to Ninja Turtles reboot film releases

Lego has introduced a new Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles range, just as Nickelodeon Movies and Michael Bay's Platinum Dunes have begun promoting a late-summer reboot of the franchise's film series.

Jonathan Liebesman has directed Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT for short), an upcoming 2014 American action film starring Megan Fox, Will Arnett, and Whoopi Goldberg, and more. Paramount Pictures will distribute the film, which is scheduled to release on 8 August 2015.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Peter Laird sold the rights to the film franchise to Paramount Pictures- and Viacom-owned Nickelodeon in 2009. And now Lego has partnered with Viacom to update the TMNT Lego range. The new products will be available in all toy retailers from 1 April 2014.

Speaking of the new products, Lego has added four sets: Karai Bike, Mutation Chamber Unleashed, T-Rawket Sky Strike, and Turtle Sub Undersea Chase. They'll cost £11.99, £19.99, £29.99, and £59.99, respectively.

"Defeat Shredder and The Kraang before they unleash The Dreaded Green," explained Lego in a press release. "An evil mutant force threatens the safety of the city and only the Ninja Turtles and their trusty friends can help save the day! The Lego Turtles are back and better than ever!"

Karai Bike features the minifigs Leonardo and Karai, as well as a dual-exhaust motorbike, weapons, and accessories. As for Mutation Chamber Unleashed, it features the minifigs Raphael and Victor, as well as a Spider Bytez figure, weapons, and accessories.

Moving onto T-Rawket Sky Strike, this Lego set includes four minifigs (Donatello, Michelangelo, Mutated Dr. O’Neil, and The Kraang) and the usual weapons and accessories. And finally, Turtle Sub Undersea Chase includes minifigs Donatello, Leonardo, two Kraang, and a Leatherhead figure.

Oh, and if you want to check out the first official trailer to the upcoming TMNT movie, which released earlier this week, it's available below.