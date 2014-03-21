Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug Blu-ray set comes with free Hobbit Lego

Sainsbury's UK supermarket chain has announced it will soon offer a Blu-ray version of The Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug alongside an exclusive Hobbit-themed Lego set.

Warner Bros. Pictures' The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug is the second installment of a three-part film adaptation based on The Hobbit by novelist J. R. R. Tolkien. The Peter Jackson-directed film, which premiered in December, was nominated for three Academy Awards, and starting next month, you'll be able to watch it at home on Blu-ray. More than 600 Sainsbury's locations plan to offer the Blu-ray film beginning on 7 April.

But that's not all: Lego has created an official Hobbit set, and it'll launch exclusively with the Blu-ray film free of charge. Sainsbury's said the offer is "subject to availability" and that the Lego and Blu-ray set would cost £12.99 in total. You can grab it both in store and online a Sainsbury's website. Additionally, the standalone and non-exclusive DVD version of The Hobbit: Desolation of Smaug will be available for £9.99.

READ: The Hobbit ad gives a downloadable blueprint for a 3D-printed model

No other details were provided about the Hobbit-themed Lego set on Friday. However, by the looks of the press image, it should include the Legolas Greenleaf minifig and some other pieces. Check out the individual product images in the gallery below.