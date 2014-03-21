  1. Home
  Parenting
  Parenting news
  Lego parenting news

Lego rocks out with great musicians given the minifig makeover

If Lego was ever in danger of not taking over the world, this latest collection should set it back on track. Now some of the greatest bands of all time have been given Lego counterparts.

Lego artist Adly Syairi Ramly has created several of the most iconic rock bands, rap stars and pop acts in Lego form and unleashed them on the internet. We've got them all together in a gallery for you to enjoy.

The attention to detail is fantastic. From the tooth gap on Flea from the Red Hot Chili Peppers to the Thug Life tattoo on Tupac. Who's your favourite?

Previous Lego greats we've enjoyed include Back the the Future, Star Wars and The Simpsons. Where can Lego go from here? Perhaps YouTube stars are the next in line for a plastic makeover? Or is that just going too far?

READ: Back To The Future Lego: Team BTTF's vision for sets beyond the DeLorean

