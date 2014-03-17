  Cubestormer 3 Lego robot smashes Rubik’s Cube world record

The ARM-powered Cubestormer 3 Lego robot featured on Pocket-lint last Friday obliterated the Guinness world record for solving a Rubik's Cube by registering a time of 3.253 seconds, over two seconds faster than the same team managed to set two years ago.

The robot is made using ARM processor technology, a Samsung Galaxy S4 (the Exynos 5 octa-core version) and Lego Technic building sets. Co-inventors David Gilday and Mike Dobson held the previous record too.

"We knew Cubestormer 3 had the potential to beat the existing record but with the robot performing physical operations quicker than the human eye can see there's always an element of risk," said Gilday, who is a principal engineer for ARM.

"In the end, the hours we spent perfecting the robot and ensuring its motor and intelligence functions were properly synchronised paid off. Our big challenge now is working out if it's possible to make it go even faster."

The record-breaking attempt was performed at the Big Bang Fair in Birmingham's NEC in front of an adjudicator from the Guinness Book of Records.

"The robot demonstrates just how fast a Samsung Galaxy S4 can think. As well as working out the solution, the ARM-powered Exynos processor has to instruct the robot to carry out the moves," said Gilday.

"This is more complex than it seems because Cubestormer 3 uses a speed cube which allows twists before the sides are fully-aligned. It means the robot is effectively mirroring the same kind of judgment and dexterity that a human speed cuber has to apply."

Currently, Mats Valk from Netherlands holds the human Rubik's Cube solving record for the conventional 3x3x3 version of the cube. He set a time of 5.55 seconds earlier this year.