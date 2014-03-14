Captain America: The Winter Soldier Lego Avengers Assemble set to release 26 March for Marvel film's premiere

Lego has announced a new Marvel-branded LEGO Avengers Assemble set called Captain America vs Hydra.

The set will release on 26 March - just in time for the US premiere of the Captain America: The Winter Soldier film on 4 April. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it's a 2014 American superhero sequel to 2011's Captain America: The First Avenger. The film was directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, with a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely, and stars Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, and others.

The new Lego Avengers Assemble set is actually an action scene from the upcoming movie. Lego said it includes three minifigs of Captain America, Red Skull, and a Hydra Henchman, as well as the iconic motorcycle: "In the set the Evil Red Skull has seized the cosmic cube and is bringing chaos and destruction to the city as he rampages through the streets in his missile firing, rugged off-roader," explained Lego in a release.

"It’s up to Captain America to disarm it using his impenetrable shield, and recover the cube before it’s too late," Lego added.

Speaking of both films and Lego, YouTuber Antonio Toscano has re-imagined the trailer for Captain America: The Winter Solider and Lego-fied it with some stop-motion animation. Check out the results below. He's also published unofficial Lego trailers for films like Man of Steel and Star Trek Into Darkness. The trailers are very well done and look as though he spent huge amounts of time creating them.

READ: Lego Star Wars Sandcrawler set with over 3000 pieces announced

The Lego Captain America vs Hydra set is available now for £19.99.