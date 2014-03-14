  ARM’s Cubestormer 3 to attempt Rubik’s Cube world record, not bad for a Lego robot

An attempt to break the Guiness World Record for solving a Rubik's Cube is to be made at the Big Bang Fair in Birmingham's NEC this coming weekend, on 15 March. "But what's so special about that?" we hear you ask.

The attempt is to be made by a robot built from Lego parts, that's what.

It also features a Samsung Galaxy S4 equipped with the Exynos Octa-core processor, and is powered by an eight-core ARM big.LITTLE implementation, featuring four Cortex-A15 and four Cortex-A7 processors to analyse the cube and instruct its four robotic hands to manipulate it.

The Lego used is from the toy's company's Technic range and we have to say that even from the brief teaser trailer that's now available, we have confidence it will do the job.

We'll follow up next week, after the attempt has been made, but for now. Behold the Cubestormer 3.