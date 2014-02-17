Lego Ghostbusters price and release date revealed, cheaper than Lego Simpsons

Lego Ghostbusters, a product of the Cuusoo design project, will be officially released in June and at a much more reasonable price than the also recently launched Lego The Simpsons set.

Admittedly, the Ghostbusters collection features just the four lead characters as mini figures and the Ectomobile, while The Simpsons' set is an entire house, but you can have a slice of movie magic in this instance for $49.99. A UK price is yet to be revealed, but we'd expect it to be around £39.99. The Lego Simpsons house will set you back £179.

Lego is currently showing the Ghostbusters set on its stand at the New York Toy Fair. Although fan builder Brent Waller, who submitted the original design to Lego Cuusoo, couldn't attend the event himself, its release will represent a dream come true.

"As a child I would recreate Ghostbusters out of Lego. I had a very primitive Ecto-1, Ecto-1A and the Firehouse as well as all of the main characters with 'Classic Space' air-tanks for Proton Packs. As an adult rediscovering my love of Lego, recreating it now was a way of recapturing that unbridled creativity of my youth," he said.

READ: Lego Ghostbusters hands-on