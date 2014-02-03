  1. Home
The Simpsons House Lego now available to buy, Homer and the gang for £179

Get ready Simpsons fans, for after much waiting, The Simpsons Lego is now available on Lego Shop.

The Simpsons House set, available for $199/£179, lets fans build the Simpsons' familiar Springfield home with a detachable roof, modular design, car with dent and the famous family couch included. You'll also find Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and Flanders, along with props such as Bart's comics.

"Taken right out of Springfield, this pretty commonplace model is crammed with tons of Lego brick detail," the Lego site says. "Lift off the roof and open up the house to discover Homer and Marge’s big family bedroom including bed and Maggie’s crib, Bart’s room with his skateboard and Krusty the Clown poster, Lisa’s room with her favourite books, jazz poster and more, and bathroom with shower, toilet, sink and mirror."

Lego teamed up with Twentieth Century Fox to create the official Simpsons Lego. The Simpsons House is the first set to go on sale, with more to follow in May, for a total of 16 figures.

Fox will be airing a special Lego episode of The Simpsons to go with the full release of the plastic counterparts in May. All the characters will be in Lego form for the episode - but whether that's animated Lego or drawn isn't clear. It will apparently be quite similar to the Lego Star Wars specials.

