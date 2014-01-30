Lego Ghostbusters 30th anniversary set with Ectomobile to release in 2014

Lego Cuusoo has announced that The Lego Group is developing a Ghostbusters 30th anniversary set expected to release later this year.

Lego Cuusoo is a website started by Cuusoo and The Lego Group that allows people to submit ideas for Lego sets. After a lengthy review process, Lego will select an idea and turn it into a mass-produced set for commercial availability. The original designer typically receives a small percentage of the royalties.

In this instance, designer Brett Waller submitted an idea to commemorate the upcoming 30th anniversary of the blockbuster film Ghostbusters. His Lego set featured the characters Peter Venkman, Ray Stantz, Egon Spengler and Winston Zeddemore. It also featured renditions of the Ectomobile (called "Ecto-1"), which is based on a 1959 Cadillac Miller-Meteor Ambulance, and the Slimer ghost.

It is unclear if all or just some of the pieces will appear in the final product, though Lego Cuusoo confirmed the Ghostbusters set is "well into development" and based largely on Waller's original design of the car. Product images, pricing and availability are still being worked out, Lego Cuusoo said.

Check out the video from Lego Cuusoo for more details - and be sure to browse the gallery below for a closer look at Waller's idea. Keep in mind that his mock-ups are not the final product. There's also no official word about whether the Ghostbusters' headquarter building featured in Waller's submission will release with the set.