Google and Lego's Build with Chrome experiment lets you build and share Lego creations online

Hey, Lego fanatics, Google has a new Chrome experiment, and it's perfect for you.

Google has worked with Lego Group to make a 3D graphics website using WebGL technology. This website is like a game, and it allows you to build and share Lego creations in a Lego world. In other words, instead of dumping a bin of Legos on the floor, you can now just sit at your computer.

Google said it included a few features to make it easier to build. To start, go to the website and sign in with a Google+ account. You can see creations that people in your circles have built, and you can make use of a categorization system for completed builds. It will help you sort and filter for specific types of structures.

"To hone your engineering skills and prepare for the upcoming The Lego Movie you can explore the Build Academy, a series of short tutorials and challenges featuring characters and structures from the film," Google explained.

Lastly, for those of you who still prefer to build Lego creations with your hands, you can always use a phone or tablet. However, the touchscreen device has to have high-end graphics capabilities and Chrome for Android support for WebGL.

Check out the video below for more information, or just go to the website and start playing now.