  Lego relaunching Ultra Agents with AR app that brings your minifigs to life

Lego has launched some new collections at Toy Fair 2014, including a new refreshed Ultra Agents collection.

The James Bond-style set comes with a range of exciting mini figures and vehicles including a truck that expands into an HQ and features other vehicles within it.

Perhaps the most exciting part of the Ultra Agent collection however is the free app that uses augmented reality to bring the minifigs to life and offers missions for you to complete.

You need to build the product first and then download the app, which is available for iOS and Android. The app will then give you commands to help complete the missions. There is a magnifying glass in the left-hand corner of the display that lets you look for clues, such as a tyre track.

You then use the tablet to find the truck or other set you have built and the minifigs will come to life and unlock mini games. Once you have completed the mission, you will find out who the bad guy is and it will give you a rating. It will also help kids create their own comic book style adventures.

The idea is to bridge the gap between the building experience and the games console and it is aimed at children aged from 9 upwards, so that includes adults too. The Lego Ultra Agents set will be available from July.