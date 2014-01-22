  Lego expands Marvel line-up for 2014, including Guardians of the Galaxy (update)

Lego is timing new set launches with different Marvel movies throughout the year. Talking to Pocket-lint at the Toy Fair in London, the hugely popular toy manufacturer explained that new Spider-Man and Captain America sets will be launched in its Marvel Super-Heroes range to coincide with the cinematic releases of Captain America: The Winter Solider and The Amazing Spider-Man 2 in March and April/May respectively.

There was also a sheet covering a third line that will be available in August 2014, which we presumed to hide a new range centring on Guardians of the Galaxy - a Marvel team that will feature in its own movie due out at that time.

The Guardians of the Galaxy have had a resurgence in the comic books since the end of the Noughties. They were first popular in the 1960s and 70s and, yes, they feature a talking racoon.

The movie version stars Bradley Cooper as the voice of the animated Rocket Racoon and Vin Diesel as Groot. Ex-Doctor Who assistant Karen Gillen is also in the film as the villainous Nebula.

Lego hasn't confirmed that the new range will be based on Guardians of the Galaxy, but did admit that it was a movie tie-in. Most often two plus two does indeed equal four.

A new Batman range will also be available on the DC Heroes side of things, which is likely to receive a spike thanks to the Lego Batman appearing in The Lego Movie, out on Valentine's Day.

UPDATE: We've received a release from Lego that official lets the cat (well, racoon) out of the bag. The mystery set is indeed from its forthcoming Guardians of the Galaxy line-up, due for August. There are no pictures of the new sets being released yet, however. Instead, they will be revealed in June.

