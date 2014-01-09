The Simpsons Lego officially announced and will be available in February

When we excitedly reported that The Simpsons Lego would be arriving in April 2014 we never dared hope it would land early, but it will. The Simpsons Lego has been officially announced for a February release.

Lego teamed up with Twentieth Century Fox to create the official Simpsons Lego. The first set will go on sale in February with more to follow in May, making 16 figures in total.

Fox will be airing a special Lego episode of The Simpsons to go with the full release of the plastic counterparts in May. All the characters will be in Lego form for the episode - but whether that's animated Lego or drawn isn't clear.

In February you'll be able to buy the Simpsons House with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, Maggie and Flanders for $199 in the US, £179 in the UK. That includes plenty of props like Bart's comics and the Simpsons TV and couch.