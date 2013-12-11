  Win: The full set of limited-edition LEGO cars from the Shell partnership

Nothing brings out the kid in us more than playing with a bit of LEGO - young or old, there is something about the colourful building blocks that make everyone want to get involved.

To celebrate its partnership with the LEGO Group, Shell has launched an exclusive promotion, pulling into forecourts all over the UK from 7 November to 8 January 2014.

Shell customers can collect a range of six limited-edition mini LEGO model cars, when they purchase £30 or more of Shell's performance fuel Shell V-Power Nitro+. Each car is £1.49.

We have teamed up with Shell to give five lucky winners the chance to win a set of all six cars to try out in their own home. All you have to do is build the cars, use the clever pull back mechanism and off they go! There are also a set of LEGO driving challenges to test your skills and creativity. The challenges can be viewed at www.shell.co.uk/LEGOchallenge. A range of prizes are on offer to anyone who gives them a go and uploads a video or picture using #LEGOchallenge. Shell V-Power Nitro+ Unleaded and Shell V-Power Nitro+ Diesel are two fuels that were introduced earlier this year, designed to instantly get to work inside your engine on deposits that can reduce the performance of your car. To be in with of chance of winning all six limited edition LEGO model cars from the Shell partnership, all you have to do is answer the question below and leave us your details so we can send you the prize if you are one of the five lucky winners. Usual Pocket-lint terms and conditions apply; competition is open to UK residents only, no cash alternative is offered as prize. Competition closes 23:59 on Sunday 29 December 2013.

This competition has finished.