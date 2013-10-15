Win: Limited edition LEGO Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle Minifigure

Please note: Due an inaccuracy in the original question on this competition, we changed the available answers within a few hours of the competition being posted. However, as the original correct answer was very similar to the new correct answer, Pocket-lint will be including entries submitted before the answers were changed and will consider the old correct answer as eligible for the draw as well as the new. This does not affect new entries, and you will not have to enter again to be eligible for inclusion.

The closing date and all other rules remain the same.

The competition:

To celebrate the Heroes in the Half Shell being immortalised in LEGO, Pocket-lint has teamed up with LEGO to offer five readers the chance to win one of the limited edition LEGO Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Minifigures.

For the first time, 400 limited edition, money-can't-buy LEGO Turtle Minifigures have been produced and the only way to get your hands on one is through competitions like this one.

Each LEGO Minifigure comes with a collectors card, silver casing to keep it in mint condition, and you'll even get a collectors' number with each figure so your card could be 10/400 or 358/400, for example.

Funnier and "ninja-ier" than ever before, the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is based on four mutant turtles - Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo - trained in the art of ninjutsu by their mutant rat sensei, Master Splinter, who teaches the Turtles to battle evil from the New York City sewers. For more Turtle fun visit turtles.lego.com.

To be in with a chance of being one of the five to scoop up a LEGO Turtle Minifigure (they even come with a skateboard), leave us your details and answer the question below.

Usual Pocket-lint terms and conditions apply; competition is open to UK residents only, no cash alternative is offered as prize. Competition closes 23:59 on Sunday 3 November 2013.

LEGO and the LEGO logo are trademarks of the LEGO Group ©2013 The LEGO Group, ©2013 Viacom, International, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

This competition has finished.