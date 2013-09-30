Feeding your Breaking Bad addiction: Products you can buy to ease the pain of the show ending

You might not be a Breaking Bad fan, but there is a good chance you have heard it mentioned over the last couple of weeks. Thanks to the show's finale - which was broadcast in the US on Sunday and available on Netflix in the UK from today - even terrestrial news has been going Breaking Bad crazy.

For good reason too. It has been one of the greatest shows on TV of all time. So, with the final Breaking Bad series drawing to an end, we have rounded up a few products you can buy to keep your Walter White addiction going.

Luckily, the "please note" features of this product says: "This is NOT actually crystal meth". Just in case someone had gone on the Firebox site in the hunt for some of Walter's concoction.

You'll get 130g of peppermint rock candy cooked up in the Firebox lab. And it's 99.1 per cent pure crystal menth and it does share one thing in common with the real deal, you could end up with rotten teeth after overuse.

Blue Sky Candy is available on Firebox.com for £7.99.

This Lego-style Citizen Brick Superlab Playset was originally sold for around for £160, but seems to have either sold out completely or been withdrawn. But true fans who want to build their own mini meth lab, using more than 500 included parts, can always turn to eBay.

You'll pay a premium of course, roughly £600, but it comes with assembly instructions on a USB stick, three exclusive minifigs, and you can use it as one room or split it into three different areas.

It seems the Superlab Playset is hard to come by so get in quick if you want one.

It's probably the tag line "just add Walter" that elevates these into greatness (as borrowed from Shortlist, claims the retailer). And again, Firebox points out that the bath salts aren't actually crystal meth in case you got confused. They won't melt your bath either (watch the first season if you don't get the reference).

You get a 225g blend of salts and essential oils which, according to the site, to help you "relax away the bad".

You can pre-order the Bathing Bad bath salts from Firebox for £14.99.

Designed by Jeffrey Lo, the One Who Knocks T-shirt means you can keep Walter White close to your chest.

The shirt features Walter White's face made up of key quotes from the series, such as "I am the one who knocks" and "I am the danger".

Not only will you always be able to bust out a Breaking Bad line should the opportunity ever present itself, but everyone will know how much you love the programme when you take your jumper off.

The One Who Knocks T-shirt is available from Redbubble for £16.68 and comes in a range of colours.

With Halloween just around the corner, you could always dress up as the man himself, or his sidekick Jesse if you are with someone particularly keen on being Walter themselves.

All you really need is a Porkpie hat, bald cap, goatee, sunglasses and windbreaker jacket for Walter, and an oversized hoody and jeans for Jesse.

If you wanted to go all out, you could go down the route of a Tychem Hazmat suit, 3M Full Facepiece 6000 series and 3M organic vapour/acid gas p100 cartridge. Add that to a bag of Blue Sky Candy and away you go.

There is also the option of buying in a couple of the actual props from the show. Screenbid has put 250 of the official props up for auction online, so if you are a true collector and the £600 Playset isn't good enough for you - how does Jesse Pinkman's $900 DEA mug sound?

That was the bid at time of writing at least, and given that it started at $10 you could be shelling out a lot more still. There are also the actual Tyvek Hazmat Suits currently at a bid of $1,600 or Walter White's inscribed "Leaves of Grass" on $7,100.

One way to be Walter White for free - of sorts - is to turn your character in Grand Theft Auto V into a homage to the high school teacher come drug baron.

Thanks to the clothes and accessory shops and barbers dotted around Los Santos, you can give Michael a bald head, goatee beard, glasses and sensible clothes. Sadly, the pork pie hat is not available anywhere, but it's enough for now. Game Front shows you what you need to complete the look.

Of course, if you aren't keen on gimmicky merchandise or don't have a small fortune for the real props, you could (if you haven’t already) buy the Breaking Bad boxset and relive it all over again. Until the next season of Game of Thrones arrives, that is.