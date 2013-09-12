Pleygo: The Netflix-style Lego rental service

Remember when you went round to a mate's to play with Lego as a kid? It was like a whole new world of possibilities opened up with all this new kit. Pleygo aims to give that to everyone with a Lego rental service, much like Netflix or Lovefilm.

There are three categories that cost different amounts. Fan, which is $15 a month gets you small to medium sets (up to 250 pieces), SuperFan at $25 gets small, medium and large (up to 500 pieces), and MegaFan gets you huge as well as the small to large range for $39 (up to 5400 pieces). You can exchange a Lego set as often as you like within the month and are only limited by the 2-8 day delivery window.

From a kid's perspective this looks pretty great - although at the end of the month good luck getting them to give their toys back. Plus, isn't Lego the most lost toy in the world? The company must have a serious insurance policy to cover lost pieces. On the site, in answer to the FAQ about losing pieces it says: "No worries - we understand that pieces can get lost during play. Our plans include a guarantee so that you will not be charged if normal loss occurs." Who knows what normal loss is.

This is a pretty cool idea for getting the newest Lego without spending quite as much. And maybe Pleygo will go the way of Netflix doing away with post in favour of online sharing. Maybe you'll just need to download your Lego and 3D print it off in the future. Then share under DRM? Okay maybe that's getting a little complicated.

Also like Netflix postal service you'll have a Wish List, the order of which decides what gets posted to you first. If we recall correctly the popular stuff was never easy to come by. Here's hoping Pleygo doesn't suffer that problem.

The service is US only for now but if it's popular it may hit the UK in the future.