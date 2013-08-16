  Who you gonna call? Lego Ghostbusters could become a reality

We know you were all excited to see the Lego Back To The Future DeLorean make it into production recently, well now it looks as though Ghostbusters is getting closer to reality too.

The Back To The Future set, which we featured alongside the new Lone Ranger kit to recreate one of the seminal scenes of BTTF III, was the result of the CuuSoo programme over at Lego.

A Ghostbusters 30-year commemorative set has been suggested and with another film - Ghostbusters III - on the cards, there's plenty of support for this latest Lego Cuusoo prospect. There's the proposal for the iconic Ecto-1 1959 Cadillac, along with the four characters Spengler, Stantz, Venkman and Zeddemore to become Minifigs, along with a Lego Slimer ghost.

Cuusoo is a social creation platform, allowing the fans and Lego to co-ordinate efforts on creating new products and when there are 10,000 supporters of a project, it moves forward to review by Lego. Lego's comments on the Ghostbusters proposal confirm that it's moving forward in the process, so we should see a yes/no decision in the next few months.

"This project couldn't help it … it just popped up there! Congratulations on reaching 10,000 supporters on Lego CuuSoo," ccommented Lego on achievement of the necessary votes.

"Ghostbusters fans around the world have shown that they want to see a commemorative Lego set and you've now reached the milestone where we will evaluate the potential of creating a set based on your proposal."Perhaps deservedly so, with a promo video as good as this, it gets our support. It's like 1984 all over again.