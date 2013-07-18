Great Scott! You built a time machine... out of Lego

Lego has, with fan support, released a Back To The Future Lego set complete with Marty McFly, Doc Brown and, of course, the DeLorean.

"Today, The Lego Group unveils its limited-edition Lego Back to the Future Time Machine. The world-famous Delorean has been replicated into miniature brick form and can be customised into one of three models from each of the movie trilogy," the company confirmed. It follows the original announcement in December 2012 that Lego would release a set in mid-2013.

The set boasts time-setting display, 1985 and 2015 licence plates and the all-important flux capacitor.

It will cost £34.99 in the UK and be released in limited numbers.

The BTTF set was selected from among four Lego CUUSOO projects in the latest round of user submissions to reach the requisite 10,000 fan vote threshold.

Through the scheme users are encouraged to create and submit designs that can be turned into real products and released to the general public. The lucky few that are chosen to go into production then receive one per cent of the total net sales of the product. So far only four designs have been selected.

The Lego Back To The Future set beat a Rifter ship from EVE Online, a scene from The Legend of Zelda, and a modular Western Town scene.

Masashi Togami, a creative director from Tokyo, Japan who designed the Time Machine model, said he would donate his royalty to the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

We wonder if you'll be able to get it up to 88mph?