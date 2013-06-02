Lego reveals 1,990 piece Lego Ewok Village

Lego has announced its latest Lego Star Wars set - a mammoth 1,990-piece version of the Ewok Village allowing you to recreate the famous scenes from Star Wars: Episode VI Return of the Jedi.

Designed for Legoers aged 12 and up, and presumably with plenty of time on their hands, the new village diorama will cost £199.99 in the UK and $249 in the US.

The tree-top set is a recreation of the Ewoks’ forest dwelling and is packed with cool functions, including a tree-trunk hideout, secret Lightsaber stash, spider web, net traps, slide, catapults and an elevating throne, says Lego.

The set also includes rope walkways, vine and leaf elements, kitchen, food storage area, bedroom and a planning room.

So you also have plenty of characters to play with, the set includes 17 Star Wars minifigures including new versions of Luke Skywalker and Princess Leia, as well as old favourites such as Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, R2-D2. There are also five Ewoks (including Wicket, Teebo, Chief Chirpa and Logray), three of which are new to Lego, two Rebel soldiers, two Scout Troopers and two Stormtroopers.

Weapons include a Lightsaber, three blaster pistols, two blasters, two blaster rifles, two spears, bow and a crossbow and two staffs.

The only catch? You'll have to wait until September for it to make its way into shops. Of course it's not the first Return of the Jedi inspired Lego set. Our favourite has to be the Lego Jabba's Palace (9516) and the additional Rancor Pit that can sit beneath it.