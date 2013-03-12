  Have yourself turned into a Lego minifig for Red Nose Day

Comic Relief's biennial fundraising telethon takes place in the UK this Friday 15 March and members of the public have come up with all manner of ways to make money. And one of them has particularly caught Pocket-lint's eye: Henry Elliss will create a Lego minifig that looks just like you if you donate £10 to the charity.

Visit his giving page on the My Red Nose Day website and you can sponsor him by whatever you like. Make it at least a tenner and send him a full body photograph of yourself by email and he'll make you your very own minifigure that "looks (a bit) like you".

"Try to dress in something interesting, to make your figure easier to recognise," suggests Elliss on the site. He has so far raised £585 of a £1,000 goal, so you should head along to help him raise his target figure. You can even sponsor Elliss without buying the Lego figure itself, if you wish.

Visit my.rednoseday.com/sponsor/henweb to find out more.

Pocket-lint also previously told you about the Zappar and Comic Relief augmented reality app tie-in for Red Nose Day. You can download the free Zappar app for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Android devices - from iTunes or Google Play - and follow the instructions to get to the Red Nose Day section.