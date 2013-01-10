  1. Home
Iconic moments of 2012 recreated in Lego brickfilm, 2012: A Year in Bricks (video)

The year 2012's most memorable moments have been recreated in a Lego brickfilm by an 18-year-old Surrey school boy.

The video, 2012: A Year in Bricks, has immortalised the most iconic moments of the year, including highlights from the London 2012 Olympic Games, the Queen's Diamond Jubilee and the latest Bond film, Skyfall.

Harry Bossert, of Walton-on-Thames, Surrey, started making brickfilms in 2007, with a huge collection of more than 80 films now collated on his YouTube channel, Zoot101, with over 3 million views.

His Lego version of Parry Gripp's Megaphone was shown at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival 2011.

iconic moments of 2012 recreated in lego brickfilm 2012 a year in bricks video image 1

We're pleased to see that Felix Baumgartner's skydive from space has made it into the selection of top moments, and faithfully recreated it is too.

You can see more of Bossert's brickfilms on his YouTube channel.

