  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Parenting
    3. >
  3. Parenting news
    4. >
  4. Lego parenting news

Lego Mindstorms EV3 programmable robots coming 2013

|
1/2  

Buildable, programmable and very much the adult face of the company, the Lego Mindstorms series is set to return in 2013 in the form of Lego Mindstorms EV3.

The Intelligent Brick at the core of the experience now comes with an SD card for local storage, is Linux-based and comes with compatibility to both Android and iOS apps out of the box. There's also more hardware with an infrared sensor included too.

lego mindstorms ev3 programmable robots coming 2013 image 2

Generally, there's going to be more you can do than ever before with these robotic creations and the whole set-up sounds as if it's right up to date by being the first Lego to come with a 3D instructions guide. By the looks of things, you're going to need it. Well, that and the $350.

PopularIn Parenting
How to setup an Amazon Kindle for children: Kindle for Kids and FreeTime explained
The most popular Christmas toys and tech from over the last 41 years
Best tech toys 2018: Connected toys, robots and more
The best Lego deals for Christmas 2018
We talk to Lego's design chief about Lego Masters, Lego Movie 2 and creating the next generation of Lego sets
Lego reveals Overwatch sets and availability: check them all out
Comments