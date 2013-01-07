Lego Mindstorms EV3 programmable robots coming 2013

Buildable, programmable and very much the adult face of the company, the Lego Mindstorms series is set to return in 2013 in the form of Lego Mindstorms EV3.

The Intelligent Brick at the core of the experience now comes with an SD card for local storage, is Linux-based and comes with compatibility to both Android and iOS apps out of the box. There's also more hardware with an infrared sensor included too.

Generally, there's going to be more you can do than ever before with these robotic creations and the whole set-up sounds as if it's right up to date by being the first Lego to come with a 3D instructions guide. By the looks of things, you're going to need it. Well, that and the $350.