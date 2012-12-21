Back to the Future to get the Lego treatment, DeLorean set coming mid-2013

A Back to the Future Lego set will be coming in mid-2013. As part of the Lego Cuusoo scheme, which saw the Minecraft set greenlit earlier this year, Team BTTF's fan-based project has been given the thumbs up by the Lego review team and will therefore appear in a one-off product. For now.

"It is with great pleasure we reveal that the next Lego Cuusoo set will be the Back to the Future Time Machine, based upon the project by M. Togami and Sakuretsu," the company said on its blog post.

"The final product is still in development in co-ordination with our licence partner, Universal Partnerships & Licensing. We'll show the final model and you’ll be able to order your own copy when it becomes available in mid-2013 (exact dates and pricing to be determined)."

It is also believed that, should the set prove popular, the door is open to release further additions to the Back to the Future line-up.

To have a project reviewed by the Lego Cuusoo team, it needs to accrue 10,000 votes of support on its dedicated page on the portal - something the DeLorean Time Machine managed in April this year.

Other projects looked at by the Lego team as part of its summer review include ones based on games EVE Online and The Legend of Zelda. Sadly, neither passed the final test, with Zelda being turned down because it would have required new moulds being built at the Lego factory - an expensive process for a small project.