Holy Cow Batman! 20,000 brick Lego Batcave will make you want to be the Dark Knight for real

"Ka-boom!", "Bow!", "Screeeeech!", "Bing!", "Poof!". That's just some of the words you would say if you got your hands on this Lego Batcave designed and built by Wayne Hussey and Carlyle Livingston using more than 20,000 bricks.

Built by the two Batman fans in 2012, it first went on display at Emerald City ComiCon in late March of 2012, the cave then made an appearance at Jet City Comic Show and then BrickCon 2012, and now currently lives in their living room.

Taking over 800 hours to build across a three-month period, the colossal Batcave includes all the major vehicles from the first batch of movies, including the Batmobile and the Batplane, as well as the key characters such as Alfred the butler and Robin.

Weighting in at over 45Kg, the entire roof lifts off and then the rest splits into three sections for ease of transport, presumably so they can get it to various shows and events. There are four Lego Power Functions motors and a bevy of lights for setting the scene, all run from a battery pack hidden around the back.

You can check out all the pictures on the two builders' Flickr page to see how they put it all together.