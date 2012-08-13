Lego map of the world completed outside Southbank Centre

A map of the world made up entirely of Lego has been completed. Located outside the Southbank Centre in London, the creation was put together by members of the public during a three-week period that coincided with the London 2012 Olympic Games.

More than 4,000 people helped construct the map, which measures 12 x 5 metres and is made from over one million Lego bricks and 4,000 building plates. Twenty-one different colours were used and the map includes some of the world’s most iconic landmarks, both natural and manmade.

Visitors will be able to spot the Empire State Building, Taj Mahal, The Great Sphinx of Giza, the Parthenon, Sydney Opera House and mountain ranges including the Alps, Andes, Rockies and Himalayas. Surrounding the map is a wall made from 4,800 Duplo bricks.

The Lego world map will be on display on the Riverside Terrace outside the Royal Festival Hall until 26 August.

