  Lego fan creates Street Fighter II figurines

The characters from gaming classic Street Fighter II have been given a Lego makeover - but before you get too excited, these aren’t for sale.

Created by Lego enthusiast and Street Fighter II fan, Julian Fong, all your favourites are here including Ryu, Guile, Chun-Li and M. Bison. Even Blanka makes an appearance, complete with pea green skin and wild orange hair.

Fong meticulously painted and pieced together the figurines' hair and accessories and submitted them to Lego in the hope they may yet be made into official Lego merchandise.

And there’s a chance. Lego has, after all, made characters based on computer games in the past having bowed to pressure from fans and created the Minecraft Micro World.

Gamers of a certain age will no doubt be able to recount the endless hours spent perfecting their Hadoukens, spinning bird kicks, tiger uppercuts and sonic booms after furiously bashing out joypad and button combos.

Ah the memories. In fact where is that SNES of ours?

