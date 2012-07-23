  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Parenting
    3. >
  3. Parenting news
    4. >
  4. Lego parenting news

World Lego map to be built outside London's Southbank Centre

|
  World Lego map to be built outside London's Southbank Centre

Head down to London’s Southbank and you could bear witness to Big Ben (well, the Houses of Parliament), the Empire State Building and Taj Mahal all built from Lego.

A world map featuring some of the globe’s most iconic landmarks will be constructed using more than one million different Lego bricks. The public is being invited to help with building the map, with construction taking place everyday from 12pm to 4pm. 

Each visitor will be given a building plate along with a template of what and how he or she should build. Work on the map began on 23 July and will be open to the public for two weeks.

Other landmarks to be included on the map are Sydney Opera House, The Great Sphinx of Giza and the Alps, Andes, Himalayas and Rockies mountain ranges. Surrounding the map will be a protective boundary made from 4,800 Lego Duplo bricks.

The map is situated on the Riverside Terrace outside the Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank, where you can visit to lend a hand.

Of course, you could also visit Legoland Windsor, where there's a Lego vista of London (with the Houses of Parliament already built) and, ironically, parts of the Southbank.

Have you been to see the Lego World Map on the Southbank? Tell us your thoughts...

Pic: (cc) I like

PopularIn Parenting
How to setup an Amazon Kindle for children: Kindle for Kids and FreeTime explained
The most popular Christmas toys and tech from over the last 41 years
Best tech toys 2018: Connected toys, robots and more
The best Lego deals for Christmas 2018
We talk to Lego's design chief about Lego Masters, Lego Movie 2 and creating the next generation of Lego sets
Lego reveals Overwatch sets and availability: check them all out
Comments