  World Lego map to be built outside London's Southbank Centre

Head down to London’s Southbank and you could bear witness to Big Ben (well, the Houses of Parliament), the Empire State Building and Taj Mahal all built from Lego.

A world map featuring some of the globe’s most iconic landmarks will be constructed using more than one million different Lego bricks. The public is being invited to help with building the map, with construction taking place everyday from 12pm to 4pm.

Each visitor will be given a building plate along with a template of what and how he or she should build. Work on the map began on 23 July and will be open to the public for two weeks.

Other landmarks to be included on the map are Sydney Opera House, The Great Sphinx of Giza and the Alps, Andes, Himalayas and Rockies mountain ranges. Surrounding the map will be a protective boundary made from 4,800 Lego Duplo bricks.

The map is situated on the Riverside Terrace outside the Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank, where you can visit to lend a hand.

Of course, you could also visit Legoland Windsor, where there's a Lego vista of London (with the Houses of Parliament already built) and, ironically, parts of the Southbank.

