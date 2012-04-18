  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Parenting
    3. >
  3. Parenting news
    4. >
  4. Lego parenting news

Lego Galaxy Patroller minifig - toughest looking Lego character yet

|
1/14  

How tough do you like your Lego minifig characters? John McEnroe tough? What about bridezilla tough? Nah, you want Galaxy Patroller tough.

lego galaxy patroller minifig toughest looking lego character yet image 1

Launched as part of the new Series 7 minifig characters from Lego, the Galaxy Patroller is just one of 16 new designs that are in shops in sealed bags waiting for you to find an excuse to spend that £1.99 that's in your pocket.

lego galaxy patroller minifig toughest looking lego character yet image 5

Each of the 16 all-new, never seen before LEGO Minifigures comes in a sealed “mystery” bag, so you never know which Minifigure you might get. This time around there is the chance to get a dark medieval knight, a long haired hippy, a Wimbledon hopeful, a bride, a dude in a bunny costume, and King of the City of Atlantis and many more.

lego galaxy patroller minifig toughest looking lego character yet image 4

Still, for us, the best has to be the Aliens and Halo inspired Galaxy Patroller. Lock and load people.

The full Series 7 figures line-up includes: Aztec Warrior, Evil Knight, Galaxy Patrol, Jungle Boy, Viking Woman, Ocean King, Grandma Visitor, Rocker Girl, Tennis Ace, Computer Programmer, Bride, Swimming Champion, Daredevil, Bunny Suit Guy, Hippie and Bagpiper.

lego galaxy patroller minifig toughest looking lego character yet image 13

They are available now and can be found at Argos, Tesco, WH Smith, John Lewis, Smyths, and Toys R Us. 

lego galaxy patroller minifig toughest looking lego character yet image 3

Which one would you want to get? Let us know in the comments below

PopularIn Parenting
How to setup an Amazon Kindle for children: Kindle for Kids and FreeTime explained
The most popular Christmas toys and tech from over the last 41 years
Best tech toys 2018: Connected toys, robots and more
The best Lego deals for Christmas 2018
We talk to Lego's design chief about Lego Masters, Lego Movie 2 and creating the next generation of Lego sets
Lego reveals Overwatch sets and availability: check them all out
Comments