Lego Galaxy Patroller minifig - toughest looking Lego character yet

How tough do you like your Lego minifig characters? John McEnroe tough? What about bridezilla tough? Nah, you want Galaxy Patroller tough.

Launched as part of the new Series 7 minifig characters from Lego, the Galaxy Patroller is just one of 16 new designs that are in shops in sealed bags waiting for you to find an excuse to spend that £1.99 that's in your pocket.

Each of the 16 all-new, never seen before LEGO Minifigures comes in a sealed “mystery” bag, so you never know which Minifigure you might get. This time around there is the chance to get a dark medieval knight, a long haired hippy, a Wimbledon hopeful, a bride, a dude in a bunny costume, and King of the City of Atlantis and many more.

Still, for us, the best has to be the Aliens and Halo inspired Galaxy Patroller. Lock and load people.

The full Series 7 figures line-up includes: Aztec Warrior, Evil Knight, Galaxy Patrol, Jungle Boy, Viking Woman, Ocean King, Grandma Visitor, Rocker Girl, Tennis Ace, Computer Programmer, Bride, Swimming Champion, Daredevil, Bunny Suit Guy, Hippie and Bagpiper.

They are available now and can be found at Argos, Tesco, WH Smith, John Lewis, Smyths, and Toys R Us.

