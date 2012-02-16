  1. Home
Lego Minecraft sets become reality, goes on sale this summer

After more than 10,000 votes to the Lego Cuusoo idea collection platform, Lego has teamed up with the developers behind the popular game and created the Lego Minecraft Micro World.

Going on sale this summer for £34.99 the new set will let you rebuild scenes as if you were playing the game in real life.

“Lego Minecraft Micro World is designed to celebrate the essence of the Lego concept and the Minecraft gaming experience,” said Paal Smith-Meyer, Head of the Lego New Business Group.

Each set features four cubic modular vignettes that can be connected to recreate the Minecraft experience in Lego bricks.

One Minecraft block is represented as one 1x1 Lego plate with a tile on top - not a perfect cube, but the best approximation at the chosen scale.

Lego Minecraft Micro World includes two of Minecraft's most iconic characters, Steve and a Creeper, represented as "Micro Mobs."

The product was developed in collaboration with four Lego fans: Chris Malloy, Michael Thomas, Kyle Tingey, and Bjarne Panduro Tveskov.

Lego Cuusoo is a website to which Lego fans can submit their ideas for new Lego products and collect votes to make their ideas become a reality. Consumers whose ideas are chosen will earn 1 percent of the total net sales of the product.

The set is available exclusively through Mojang retail partner Jinx.com for $34.99 €34.99 at http://www.jinx.com/LEGOMinecraft.

The sets will also be sold in select Lego brand retail stores and the Lego online shop from summer 2012.

