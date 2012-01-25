Lego Marvel makes minifigs of The Avengers movie

Lego has detailed its new range of Lego Marvel characters to Pocket-lint at this year's Toy Fair in London.

Shown behind closed doors with a strict no photography policy, we sadly can't bring you any pictures of the new sets, although we are able to bring you plenty of juicy details, describing them to the best of our abilities.

The new sets, due out at the beginning of April in time for the launch of the new The Avengers movie, will not only let you recreate scenes from the movie with your favourite Marvel characters, but also that you'll be able to pit Marvel against DC Comics characters for the first time (in Lego form).

That means Batman vs Iron Man. Wow.

But, while you try and get over the myriad of mega battles that becomes possible if you also snap up some of the DC-licensed Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman offerings, let us tell you a bit more about the Lego Marvel sets that you should get excited about.

The minifigs themselves are perfectly sculptured Lego versions of the comic book film adaptations and, unlike the Lego Batman sets already on sale, aren't a hybrid of styles. They're more specific to the latest flick than the Adam West/Michael Keaton/Christian Bale mish-mash of the rival franchise.

They also offer a wider variety of superhero characters. The new Lego Marvel sets include Iron Man (complete with lift-up face helmet to reveal Tony Stark and his goatee), Black Widow from S.H.I.E.L.D., Thor, Loki, Captain America and, best of all, the Incredible Hulk.

And, rather than just a general green minifig, the Hulk is considerably larger than the rest. Its footprint is a mighty 12 Lego spaces rather than a normal minifig's standard two. As the cartoon drawing shows above, he really is that much bigger than your standard Lego character.

Lego has told us there will be other baddies as well as Thor's brother Loki. We didn't have them to show as it would give the game away for the movie, but the smart money is on Thanos and/or The Skrulls.

In fact, the film's plot and reveals are so shrouded in secrecy that a Lego spokesman said to us that the company doesn't even know what happens. All it knows is that there will be certain characters involved in certain scenes with certain vehicles.

One of those scenes involves the Quinjet, a jet plane that the Avengers get about in. And that amazingly (and naturally) translates into the chance for you to build one out of Lego. Characters included with that specific set will be Black Widow, Loki (who is in the hold), Thor and Iron Man.

As with previous Lego tie-ins you will need to buy multiple sets to get the entire Avengers crew. Thankfully, Captain America comes on his own with his bike, but to get Hulk you will need to buy a different set. The "other" baddie that Lego wouldn't detail also comes with his own set.

Other sets include a scientist's lab to analyse Loki. However, neither we nor Lego know how that fits into the movie.

The new sets are expected to be available from 1 April - in time for the film that hits cinemas on the 28 April.

Excited by the forthcoming film? The Lego sets? Both? Let us know in the comments below...