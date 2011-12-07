LEGO Christmas tree decks the halls at St. Pancras Station

The world's largest ever LEGO Christmas tree is now standing on the concourse at St. Pancras Station, London for the public to enjoy.

Consisting of approximately 400,000 individual bricks and requiring a steel frame to support its three-tonne-weight, the tree was constructed by the UK's only certified LEGO professional, Duncan Titchmarsh, and his team at Bright Bricks - a company which specialises in creating giant LEGO commissions.

It's currently standing on the bottom level of the station, beneath the champagne bar, but its enormous height means that its branches break through to the gallery level with the star beyond and towards the roof.

The tree shatters the previous LEGO Christmas tree record of 9m and will be in place until the 2 January 2012 when, presumably, Duncan, Albi and Ed will have to spend another three nights between 10pm and 4am taking it down. Alternatively, it's probably quicker to set a couple of toddlers on the thing who'll doubtless have it down in no time.

If you fancy something like this for your office or party, then it seems Bright Bricks will manage just about anything. Their previous work includes a 1.7m long Concorde, a life-size house, a Banksy mural and, for their sins, a portrait of James May.