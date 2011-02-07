Lego Halo and other videogame minifigs

Boy, what we wouldn't give for Lego to expand its range to encompass the world of videogames. Why stop at Batman, Harry Potter, Star Wars and Pirates of the Caribbean sets? Surely the worlds of Halo, Ghost Recon, Call of Duty and Gears of War would make for excellent themes for the Danish toy bricks.

Come on, even a minifig or two would do.

Sadly, Pocket-lint will eat its hat if we ever see Deep Space Lego. Indeed, we'll eat your hat too, if you've got one. And the chances of ever seeing official Nathan Drake or Agent 47 from Hitman minifigs are slim to none.

Thankfully, Andrew Pescovitz has been hard at work doing his own customisations, and photographing them for his photostream at Flickr. Listed under the name Pecovam, some of his efforts are truly stunning, not least a mighty range that are Halo-inspired. And we've only published a fraction of his efforts here, we thoroughly advise that you check the rest of them out.

Now, if only he'd do us the blob out of Silly Putty. Mind you, a normal minifig and a cigarette lighter would probably have the same effect.

What games character would you like to see in Lego form? Let us know in the comments below...