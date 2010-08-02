Lego minifigs get dark makeover

Lego minfigs come in all shapes and sizes, and, more recently, have even looked like your favourite film characters, but one thing they haven't ever been is tattooed - until now that is.

Created by advertising agency Grey in Barcelona, for an ad campaign for Pilot's Extra-Fine tipped pens, the pen maker has commissioned the inking to show off what the pen's can do.

While some bloggers are calling fake, suggesting they are actually giant figures rather than the standard sized Lego men, it's still pretty badass.

Let's hope Lego like it enough to release a prison set or biker's edition in time for Christmas.

At internetmatters.org parents can find all the advice they will need to keep their children safe online. Designed specifically for parents, the site offers a wealth of up-to-date, unbiased information and advice about how to deal with online safety. Parents can learn about the latest issues and technologies, get great tips on how to talk about online safety with their children and get the best advice on dealing with issues and taking action. Created with experts, Internet Matters provides detailed information, but also signposts to best-in-class resources from individual expert organisations. Our goal is to ensure parents can always access the information that they need, in a format that is clear and concise.