  Add a touch of cool to your drink with LEGO minifig ice trays

Some people just can't get enough of Lego paraphernalia, if this is you then you'll want to check out this LEGO ice minifigure tray - spotted by the The Red Ferret.

Now all those boring parties, that lacked any reference to LEGO, can be livened up with the addition of novelty ice, eh, figures.



The tray itself is constructed of silicon, apparently making it easy to withdraw the shaped ice, and there are eight spaces in total.



Described on the Lego site as an ice cube tray, don't be fooled, if you buy this you won't be getting anything like cubes in your drink. For cubed ice you'll need to look elsewhere.

The tray is priced at £3.99 and is available now.