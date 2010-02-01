Toy Story Lego lets you re-build the Pixar movies

Lego is about to go Toy Story mad in time for the 3D version due in cinemas in July. Back, following the re-release of Toy Story 1 and 2 in 3D, the new Lego minifigs will be the first not be based on the standard Lego characters, but rather the actual Toy Story characters Buzz Lightyear and Woody.

There will be six sets in total from the original two movies and further new additions in July (currently under lock and key).

Prices will start from £14.99 for the "Woody and Buzz to the Rescue" set that includes as the name suggests Buzz and Woody and the remote controlled car from the first outing.

"To infinity and BEYOND!" is a giant Buzz Lightyear while Star Command Spaceship (£29.99) is Buzz's spaceship.

Just so Buzz doesn't get all the limelight, there is also a sheriff set called "Woody's Roundup!" that features all the wild west characters from the movies.

Our favourite, though has to be the Lego versions of the toy soldiers complete with fallen comrades.