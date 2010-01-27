  1. Home
    2. >
  2. Parenting
    3. >
  3. Parenting news
    4. >
  4. Lego parenting news

Lego minifigs go it alone with new range

|
1/11  
Lego minifigs go it alone with new range

Lego is about to, for the first time in its history, start selling minifigs (the little people) on their own the company has announced.

Rather than let you opt for a pick and mix bin with an array of different characters, the company is hoping to emulate the sticker book approach by making you buy one of 16 different designs blind. In what could become very expensive for you, the sealed bags give you no sign as to what character is inside.

The set, pictured above, will be available in the UK in May and cost £1.99 a pop with a further 16 designs available later in the year in time for the new school year.

Characters range from a robot to ninja to caveman to even a nacho libre (Mexican wrestler). Expect your kids and most likely partners to be begging to visit the toy store when they hit the shops.

PopularIn Parenting
How to setup an Amazon Kindle for children: Kindle for Kids and FreeTime explained
The most popular Christmas toys and tech from over the last 41 years
Best tech toys 2018: Connected toys, robots and more
The best Lego deals for Christmas 2018
We talk to Lego's design chief about Lego Masters, Lego Movie 2 and creating the next generation of Lego sets
Lego reveals Overwatch sets and availability: check them all out
Comments