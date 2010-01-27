Lego minifigs go it alone with new range

Lego is about to, for the first time in its history, start selling minifigs (the little people) on their own the company has announced.

Rather than let you opt for a pick and mix bin with an array of different characters, the company is hoping to emulate the sticker book approach by making you buy one of 16 different designs blind. In what could become very expensive for you, the sealed bags give you no sign as to what character is inside.

The set, pictured above, will be available in the UK in May and cost £1.99 a pop with a further 16 designs available later in the year in time for the new school year.

Characters range from a robot to ninja to caveman to even a nacho libre (Mexican wrestler). Expect your kids and most likely partners to be begging to visit the toy store when they hit the shops.