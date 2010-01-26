Lego builds boombox and alarm clock

What do you get the kid, or grown-up, that is so into Lego it's like they are an Apple fanboy? A Lego Hi-Fi or clock radio alarm of course.

Coming in a bright blue, the "CD Stereo Boombox" will look like a gigantic Lego brick and lets you play CDs, MP3s as well as tune into the radio (only FM or AM).

Those not up for the blue offering can opt for the considerably smaller red radio alarm clock that features a clock strangely enough, and the ability to wake you up to the radio. It even has a snooze button - one of those big circles on top.

The company behind the new gadgets, which follow a Lego digital camera and MP3 player has yet to set the price, but says you'll be able to wake up to Lego in the next couple of weeks.