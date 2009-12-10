LEGO camera launches at IWOOT

Part of a new range of consumer electronics from the infamous brick making company, this novelty snapper is angled at kids and LEGO fans alike.



On the specs side of things you're looking at 3-megapixels, no optical zoom, built-in flash and fixed focus, a 1.5-inch display and 128MB memory.



However, on the fun side of things, you're looking at the ability to build the camera into LEGO structures thanks to the bricks on top of and the bottom of the device.



It charges via USB, which is also how it transfers pics to a PC, and is on sale now from IWOOT for £59.99.