LeapFrog Zippity games console for kiddies launches

LeapFrog has answered Vtech's recently announced V.Smile Motion games console with an interactive exercised focused games console of its own.

Called the Zippity (as in Zippity do da, zippity day) the games console will be controlled via a large joystick and accompanying dance mat that controls the action on screen.

Rather than press buttons, kids will have to run, dance and jig there way through the menus and educational games on offer.

Hoping to appeal to parents worried that computer games make their little ones fat and lazy, LeapFrog has teamed up with Disney to offer educational games that promise to teach maths and English based on a number of Disney favourites such as The Little Einstein's, Handy Mandy, My Friend's Tigger and Pooh and Micky Mouse Clubhouse.

Graphics, which are still basic compared to the PlayStation 3, but are however an improvement on Vtech's offering will look like their cartoon equivalent.

Vtech, LeapFrog's main competitor in the kids edutainment console market, launched a new games console with motion sensor controllers earlier in the month as it attempted to steal market share from Nintendo's Wii console.

The new console, called the Vtech V.Smile Motion, will be aimed at children aged 3 to 7 and have a focus on education rather than just pure fun or "Murder, death, kill".

The games console, including the games, will cost around £70 when it launches later in the year.