LeapFrog launches "Baby BlackBerry"

Baby BlackBerry

If you're hooked on the BlackBerry, no doubt your kids will be too. LeapFrog thinks it has the answer with the Text and Learn kid's pda.

Dubbed "Baby BlackBerry" by us, a spokesperson for the company told us that the new gadget for kids gives your little ones the feel of the email gadget without the worry of them sending a random email to your boss.

"We would love to talk to BlackBerry about a tie-up", a spokesperson for the company told Pocket-lint.

Full qwerty keyboard, large LCD screen and the ability to send theoretical text messages to LeapFrog's cute puppy character, won't get pass the fact that you unfortunately can't connect to the Internet to check your twitter feed.

On the educational front there is a calendar to learn dates, phonics for the keypad and the odd game.

Available in August it will cost £19.99