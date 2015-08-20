LeapFrog takes the Amazon Fire HD Kids Edition head-on with the Epic Android tablet for little’uns

Children's gadget and toy brand LeapFrog has responded to Amazon's entry into the kids tablet market with an Android device of its own. The LeapFrog Epic is designed specifically to be customised and can adapt to suit children as they age and become interested in different things.

The company has previously been associated with electronic, educational toys and has been producing tablet devices for toddlers and young children for a few years, but this is the first time it has adopted Android as a platform. It is also a more regular-styled tablet to the devices it generally makes.

However, it is still safe and secure, with content specially chosen and moderated so parents can be reassured that their young child is unlikely to see or play anything inappropriate for their age.

Browsing is included, for example, but only through the manufacturer's LeapSearch browser, which restricts access to anything other than pre-selected kid-safe content. That still includes over 5,000 videos, images and websites, but all have been curated and checked by experts.

As a child grows, parents can choose to unlock the browser to allow more unrestricted access, so the tablet can still get use later in life.

Additionally, parents have control over the amount of time a child can use the Epic, with options to restrict play by total time, hours of the day and app categories. Up to three different user profiles can be created on the one tablet.

LeapFrog's own educational applications and games will be available on the Epic, and parents can choose to purchase additional child-friendly Android apps. As all apps are available through the LeapFrog Epic App Centre rather than Google Play, none of them feature third-party advertising or in-app purchases.

The LeapFrog Epic comes with a quad-core processor, 7-inch LCD touchscreen, front and back cameras, 16GB of expandable memory and six hours of battery life. Its user experience is based on Android 4.4 and it comes with an included kid-safe bumper and stylus.

It will be available from September for £119.99 and is aimed at children aged three to nine.